Post names 10 to Watch for 2022

The Salisbury Post has named its annual 10 to Watch list for 2022.

The list includes local people and groups who are primed to make a difference in the community in the coming year — ranging from the Post Overdose Response Team to new Salisbury High Principal Marvin Moore.

The following, in no particular order, is the complete list of the Salisbury Post’s 10 to watch. Click, or tap on smartphones, on the name of the person or place to view the full story.