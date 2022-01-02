Post names 10 to Watch for 2022
Published 12:10 am Sunday, January 2, 2022
The Salisbury Post has named its annual 10 to Watch list for 2022.
The list includes local people and groups who are primed to make a difference in the community in the coming year — ranging from the Post Overdose Response Team to new Salisbury High Principal Marvin Moore.
The following, in no particular order, is the complete list of the Salisbury Post’s 10 to watch. Click, or tap on smartphones, on the name of the person or place to view the full story.
• Harry McLaughlin, new Salisbury City Council member and owner of McLaughlin’s Grocery in the West End.
• Brittany Barnhardt, new Granite Quarry mayor.
• Sada Stewart Troutman, new Downtown Salisbury, Inc. director.
• Josh Barnhardt, local commercial developer.
• Elaine Hewitt, new chair of the Rowan County Republican Party.
• New city manager, who Salisbury City Council members will be working to select in 2022.
• Jordi Roman, the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s new executive director of Parent Engagement and Partnerships.
• Norma Honeycutt, who is executive director of Partners in Learning. The nonprofit is raising millions of dollars to build a new center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• Jeanne Dixon, who is a new member of the Kannapolis City Council. She’s the first African-American woman ever elected to the Kannapolis City Council.
• Owen White, a Minor League Baseball player from southern Rowan County who thrived in the Arizona Fall League and gained the attention of nationally respected scouts and analysts.
