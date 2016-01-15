By Deirdre Parker Smith deirdre.smith@salisburypost.com No one had seen the photos for 45 years. No one realized the ...

SALISBURY — During a Sunday program that blended worship and an awards ceremony, six community members had their ...

By Deirdre Parker Smith deirdre.smith@salisburypost After our false spring, winter has returned and the dark evenings are pretty ...

SALISBURY — When the Tomoe Warrior Test was administered to Sidekick Karate students on Saturday, the founder of ...

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or ...

By Shavonne Walker shavonne.walker@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — More “fish arcade” businesses will face a shut down this week after Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten sent a ...

Landis Landis aldermen OK never-approved personnel policy from 2013 By Liz Moomey liz.moomey@salisburypost.com LANDIS — The Board of Aldermen in a Monday special-called meeting approved a personnel policy that was drafted in November 2013 ...

Columnists John Hood: NC Democrats will be on defense in 2020 By John Hood RALEIGH — Everyone knows that North Carolina is a closely divided purple state. Everyone knows that in 2020, many statewide races and ...

Local Posters Jan. 21 • Tonight: Southern Piedmont Woodturners host Bob Moffett, Jan. 21 • 6:30 p.m. , Clearwater Artist Studios, 223 Crowell Drive, NW, Concord. Info 704-796-0803 • ...

Letters Letter: When is litter problem going to end in Salisbury? In response to Jackie Shepherd’s letter about litter (“What’s the plan to address litter problem in city”), I am vehemently against this selfless, irresponsible, illegal ...

Letters Letter: Country seems to be moving from democracy Why are people trying to change our country? Why are people trying to change the foundations our country was built on? Our forefathers set forth ...

Local Newest technology on tap Sunday for 37th Winter Flight 8K/5K, Fun Run SALISBURY — The oldest 8K in the state is just part of the excitement on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26, at Catawba College. The 8K and ...

Letters Letter: Conservatives, liberals can get along today Friends and family are important; politics are not. Today, I have seen too many people’s relationships ripped apart because of political disagreements. We can have ...

Editorials Editorial: King’s message bears lessons for modern-day Salisbury, too Both the tone and language of the question from a reporter and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s response should be as illuminating now ...

Local County will move recycling center for new animal shelter wing SALISBURY — Rowan County Commissioners on Tuesday will iron out details of a privately funded dog wing addition to the animal shelter, The dog wing ...

Crime Blotter: Pair charged in connection with three Enochville armed robberies ENOCHVILLE — A man has been charged with armed robbery of three convenience stores in the Enochville areas between Jan. 7 and Jan 16. Shelby ...

Local Town Crier community meetings Jan. 20-26 Third Monday, Jan. 20 — Dr. MLK Jr. Celebration Breakfast Jan. 20 • 7-8:30 a.m. $10. Annual MLK breakfast at the J.F. Hurley YMCA on ...

Local Political notebook: Absentee ballot applications now available Applications for absentee ballots are now available at the Rowan County Board of Elections. An immediate relative may make an application for a ballot to ...

Sports Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Coach Kyle Shanahan received the NFC championship trophy from his Super Bowl-winning father Mike ...

Sports Mahomes’ feet, arm lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With his best imitation of a tightrope walker, Patrick Mahomes high-wired the Kansas City ...

Local $10,000 put up for initial phases of Rowan trail head at Wil-Cox Bridge Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SPENCER — A nonprofit group has agreed to fund survey work and landscape design for the development of a park on the ...

Local Council will consider transferring lot to Downtown Salisbury Inc. By Liz Moomey liz.moomey@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — While a study showed downtown Salisbury has a “perceived parking problem,” the city council will consider a resolution to ...

Columnists Josh Bergeron: County Commissioners see role for themselves in school closure talks Rowan-Salisbury School Board members aren’t the only ones thinking about consolidation in 2020. While commissioners have already promised funding, they made need to offer their ...

Letters Letter: Republicans don’t want to hear evidence Settling the grounds for impeachment of President Donald Trump is simple. In a tweet on Jan. 11 at 9:29 AM he said the following: “Now ...

Columns Kent Bernhardt: Stir straws and spare tires I’m pretty sure modern civilization started to crumble the day stir straws replaced spoons. Well, it may not have been that exact day, but ...

Local MLK parade and celebration at civic center draws crowd By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Vehicles, community organizations and dance troupes snaked through downtown on a chilly Saturday to commemorate civil rights icon Rev. ...

Columns Mack Williams: Walls and spaces The other night, visiting my son, Jeremy, daughter-in-law, Rose, and mother-in-law, Doris in Yanceyville, I glanced over from watching British TV (a favorite of Doris) ...

Letters Cal Thomas: What I’d like to hear from the candidates By Cal Thomas House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of holding on to the two weak articles of impeachment against President Trump was starting to rattle ...

Business A camaraderie: Old Armor Beer Company opens to give back to fellow veterans By Liz Moomey liz.moomey@salisburypost.com KANNAPOLIS — As individuals, Kyle Lingafelt, Stefan Perrine and Richard Bradley wanted to make an impact supporting fellow veterans, so they ...

Business Business briefs: Standard Process lease at NC Research Campus extends to 2025 KANNAPOLIS — Standard Process has entered into a five-year lease agreement with the David H. Murdock Research Institute for new lab space for the Standard ...

Lifestyle People and Places Sunday, Jan. 19 Rowan Retired School Personnel At the January 15 meeting of Rowan Retired School Personnel, clothes were collected for the clients of the Rowan Vocational Workshop. ...