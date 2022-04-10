China Grove Police investigating weekend shooting that left one dead

CHINA GROVE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in China Grove and left one 21-year-old dead.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers in China Grove responded to a shooting at the corners of 3rd Avenue, Elm Street and Bostian Street. Police say when units arrived, they found a man who had been shot laying in the street. The victim later died at the hospital despite paramedics’ attempts to resuscitate.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

Detectives say they’re looking for a black BMW-X3 with the license tag JMP-7957. They request anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting contact Detective P. Watkins with the China Grove Police Department at 704-857-7755.