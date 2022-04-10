China Grove Police investigating weekend shooting that left one dead

Published 10:20 am Sunday, April 10, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

CHINA GROVE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in China Grove and left one 21-year-old dead.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers in China Grove responded to a shooting at the corners of 3rd Avenue, Elm Street and Bostian Street. Police say when units arrived, they found a man who had been shot laying in the street. The victim later died at the hospital despite paramedics’ attempts to resuscitate.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

Detectives say they’re looking for a black BMW-X3 with the license tag JMP-7957. They request anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting contact Detective P. Watkins with the China Grove Police Department at 704-857-7755.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

