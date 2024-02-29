Strike up the band: Celebrating Black History Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Three African American students were recognized during Black History Month with a youth recognition award for their outstanding achievements as minority high school marching band drum majors.

Honored were Simon Wordsworth, West Rowan High School; Sari Lewin, Jesse C. Carson High School; and Austin Massaquoi, Salisbury High School. Each served as drum majors at their respective schools during the 2023 marching band season.

This award, given in recognition of their exceptional leadership, dedication and musical skills, was presented to the students at a ceremony held Feb. 11 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Salisbury.

In addition to the students and their family, others in attendance for the special event included the schools’ band directors, friends and church members.