Strike up the band: Celebrating Black History

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Karen Kistler

Drum majors honored were, from left, Simon Wordsworth, Sari Lewin and Austin Massaquoi; backed by, from left, West Rowan Band Director Katie Blevins, West Rowan Drumline Coach Seth Blevins; J.C. Carson Band Director Parker Cox; and back row, at right, Salisbury High School Band Director William Smith, Massaquoi's mother Lashona Peake and brother; and Dr. Nilous M. Avery II, pastor and teacher at the local church. - Submitted

Three African American students were recognized during Black History Month with a youth recognition award for their outstanding achievements as minority high school marching band drum majors.

Honored were Simon Wordsworth, West Rowan High School; Sari Lewin, Jesse C. Carson High School; and Austin Massaquoi, Salisbury High School. Each served as drum majors at their respective schools during the 2023 marching band season.

This award, given in recognition of their exceptional leadership, dedication and musical skills, was presented to the students at a ceremony held Feb. 11 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Salisbury.

In addition to the students and their family, others in attendance for the special event included the schools’ band directors, friends and church members.

