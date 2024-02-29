Livingstone College hosts honors induction ceremony Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — The Honors Program of Livingstone College hosted its annual collaborative academic honors induction ceremony on Feb. 16, in Little Tubman Theatre, during the holistic hour, 11 a.m.

Assembled included Livingstone College students who were members and inductees of Alpha Kappa Mu representing the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors and Alpha Lamba Delta for first-year students advised by Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish; Alpha Phi Sigma for criminal justice majors advised by Prof. Bessie Hutchins; Pi Gamma Mu for social science majors advised by Career Readiness Institute director Nailah McDowell; Pi Lambda Theta for education majors advised by Dr. Tarsha Reid; Sigma Tau Delta for English majors advised by Dr. Tiffany Adams; Phi Alpha for social work majors advised by Dr. Walter Ellis; Beta Kappa Chi for science majors advised by Dr. Josette Wilkes; Theta Alpha Kappa for Religious Studies majors advised by Rev. Drs. Michael Ellis, Johnnie Henderson; Troy Russell, ENACTUS for business majors advised by Dr. Nisha Singh; and the Solomon Carter Fuller Honor Society for psychology majors at Livingstone, named in honor of an alumnus who is noted as the first African American psychiatrist, and a pioneer in Alzheimer’s disease research, advised by Drs. Alvin Kidd and Angela Thorpe-Moss.

Junior criminal justice major from Jacksonville, Florida, and president of Alpha Phi Sigma Ne’Khia Ray served as the mistress of ceremony. The event welcomed more than 60 inductees into international, national, regional, and campus honors societies that not only provides academic and professional recognition to high performing students, but also establishes a professional and social network that will aid in the development of scholars well beyond their college years.

“Our president has been intentional about developing this body of scholars as this year is the first year we’ve had over 25 presidential scholars,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Dawn McNair said. “Congratulations on setting the bar and on your achievements.”

Students recited pledges, raised their hands in oaths, lit candles and much more to declare their membership and affirm their commitment to academic excellence. Alpha Lamba Delta inductee Jahmier Hew-Harris said, “It’s Black History month and as a new member of Alpha Lambda Delta, I realize I along with my cohorts are creating our own footprints of Black History as charter members and it feels pretty amazing.”

Freshman Ellis Dogbe-Gakpetor added, “This honor is not just a recognition of academic achievement, but a testament to the values of resilience, diligence and lifelong learning. I am excited and motivated.”

The event concluded prayer by Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson and a lunch reception sponsored by vice president of Business Greg Petzke.