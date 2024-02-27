High school football: Signing celebration for six Carson Cougars Published 2:31 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Carson head coach Jonathan Lowe

Carson’s Jay McGruder, Foday Dyer, Cooper Hinson, DJ Williams, Trevor Vaughn and Tristen McBride.

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Signing festivities were held for six Carson football players on Monday in the school media center.

Three signed with Division II South Atlantic Conference schools.

Tristen McBride, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman who played on both lines for the Cougars, was a key recruit for Mars Hill.

McBride was the Lineman of the Year in the South Piedmont Conference and was an East-West All-Star.

Cooper Hinson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver with a 3.9 GPA, signed with Wingate.

Trevor Vaughn, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back, signed with Barton coach Chip Hester. The Vaughns and Hesters have been friends for many years.

Donnie “DJ” Williams, Jay McGruder and Foday Dyer were recruited by Division II schools.

McGruder (6-1, 175) was a 1,000-yard running back for the Cougars as a senior. He’s headed to Southern Virginia in Buena Vista, Va.

Williams (6-0, 200) played linebacker for Carson and is headed to NC Wesleyan in Rocky Mount.

Dyer (5-9, 165) is a defensive back who will go to Averett in Danville, Va.