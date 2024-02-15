Essie Academy to host School of Golf Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Submitted

SALISBURY — The Essie Academy School of Golf in association with Essie Academy will be hosted Friday, March 15, at Corbin Hill Golf Club in Salisbury.

The Essie Academy Golf Tournament will raise funds to support an on-going effort of offering our students the best educational experience possible. These much-needed funds will provide resources and equipment involved in developing a solid in-school golf program. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Shiners Children’s Hospital.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, the top four teams from the morning scramble will go back on the golf course for an exciting, pressure packed “three-hole alternate shot shoot-out.”

The school is making plans for a silent auction, a raffle, closest to the pin contest and longest drive competition for men and women.

“This is a great cause to help solve problems before they show up and the event format is different than many of the other golf events I’ve had the pleasure of playing in,” said committee Chairperson Coach James Allison. “We wanted an event that put the best competition (that day) on full display. It’s going to be epic.”

As an added feature, if your team of four registers by Feb. 28, you’ll receive 5 percent off of registration plus one mulligan for each player.

The Essie Academy Golf Committee and staff look forward to building new relationships and you are encouraged you to bring lots of business cards and network with community leaders, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The 2024 Essie Academy Golf Tournament has over 15 sponsorship packages to meet any budget, so go to essie.academy-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com to learn more and register.