RCCC names Elbert Lassiter as new VP of corporate, continuing education: Lassiter will lead programs in support of community, economic and workforce development Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Elbert Lassiter as its new vice president of corporate and continuing education. He succeeds Craig Lamb, who retired in December.

Lassiter comes to Rowan-Cabarrus from Randolph Community College, where he served as vice president of continuing education and workforce development for nearly a decade. There, he provided leadership for workforce development and continuing education programs serving students under six departments and was instrumental in developing worker training programs after Toyota announced that it had chosen Greensboro/Randolph County as the location for a new $1.29 billion automotive battery manufacturing plant.

“After reviewing many impressive applications and interviewing qualified candidates during a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to have Elbert Lassiter join our leadership team,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “He is a respected community college leader with more than 30 years of experience in workforce development, management and leadership roles. His passion and commitment to providing an extraordinary learning experience for students, a motivational environment for faculty and staff, and strong community partnerships will help us take our corporate and continuing education programs to the next stage.”

At Rowan-Cabarrus, Lassiter’s responsibilities will include training and education programs in support of community, economic and workforce development. Reporting directly to Spalding, he will continue the college’s work as the preferred provider for meeting the region’s needs in workforce training and education.

Lassiter holds a bachelor’s degree from Shaw University and a master’s from Grand Canyon University.