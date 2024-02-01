Livingstone College to host HBCU Debate Tour Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — The Great Debate featuring Hampton and Howard universities will take place on the campus of Livingstone College on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. in Bishop James Varick Auditorium.

In Livingstone College’s inaugural year of serving as host, the institution is extending invitations to middle and high schools throughout the state to partake in the grand experience. HBCU Debate Tour brings together highly acclaimed debate teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to display academic prowess, with the ultimate goal of establishing and/or elevating debate teams around the country, the event promotes scholarly initiatives and exposes young people to current topics of some of the most pressing social, cultural and political issues of the day.

Da’Tarvia Parrish, director of the Honors Program at Livingstone College said, “Our goal is to raise the consciousness and capture budding learners who might not otherwise be exposed to the art of debate, as one of the most powerful and effective tools in the advancement of human rights issues and education.”

The Pirates of Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia and the Bisons of Howard University in Washington, DC will face off in two debates. Both teams have commendable debate records and experience with both HBCU and Ivy League contenders.

Please visit www.livingstone.edu for further details.

Livingstone College is asking all interested in attending to register at https://forms.gle/LVusNkXWndd299uR6.