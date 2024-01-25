Catawba College Theatre presents an original comedy: ‘The Sunnyview Elementary Art Show’ Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s Theatre will present a new processed play, Rob Smith’s original comedy “The Sunnyview Elementary Art Show” in Hedrick Little Theatre, Robertson College-Community Center from Feb. 9-17. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, Feb. 11, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

The Sunnyview Elementary Art Show is a production about an art show with a comedic twist. As the annual Sunnyview Elementary Art Show comes to a close, the newly formed art committee locks themselves away to determine which student will win The Golden Paintbrush. While it was once the decision of the art teacher alone, she now must mix it up with a new assistant principal, a veteran fifth-grade teacher, and the youthful Head of the PTO; all with their own points of view. Lines are drawn, perspectives are skewed, and truths are shaded as the Arts Committee struggles to determine whether the art or the artist matters more, if emotion or execution creates the best art, or if art should even be judged at all.

Smith, a 2002 alum of Catawba College, wrote Sunnyview and decided to submit the script for the New Play Process, which is a program that helps playwrights improve their work. The New Play Process offers advice on several aspects of a play, such as staging and production value, but Sunnyview will focus on developing structure, form, characters and story. The play will be presented as a staged reading to an audience consisting of theater enthusiasts, actors, directors and playwrights, who will ask questions related to the playwright’s ideas and intentions. The playwright will be able to use these suggestions to refine their script. Participating in a new play process as an actor can provide many vital skills that an actor can benefit from in the field. This program helps students to develop cold reading skills, flexibility, attention to detail, a better understanding of effective script components, collaboration skills and the ability to discuss and ask questions about a script and of collaborators.

Dr. Beth Homan, professor of Theatre Arts at Catawba, is the director, and sophomore Adison Schwab, is the assistant director, stage manager and assistant to the playwright. The cast includes Alana Williamson as Kish, Andrew Moore as Arnold, Malachi Williams as George and Winter Hamilton as Renee.

“Working on new works, either in collaboration with playwrights or devising with a small ensemble, is my happy place,” Homan said.

She loves to ask questions and work on her feet to develop something wonderful. Homan finds the new play process liberating because it offers more freedom than traditional processes. She believes the new play process provides a collaborative environment that encourages give-and-take, which she, as a theater-maker, admires.



The production is open to the public. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for non-Catawba students and seniors (ages 55 and above), and free for Catawba students, faculty, and staff. For tickets and additional information, go to www.catawba.edu/theatretix, call the box office at 704-637-4481 between 2:-5 p.m. on weekdays, or email boxoffice@catawba.edu.