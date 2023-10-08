High school football: Mustangs competitive, but fall short at Central Published 2:02 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

Staff report

CONCORD — After facing unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus and Robinson on back-to-back weeks to close September, East Rowan’s football team will have several realistic chances for wins in October.

After being shut out in two straight games, the Mustangs were able to generate some offense against Central Cabarrus on Friday, but lost 34-23.

Central (2-5, 1-3) was able to bounce back from a setback at South Rowan.

East (0-7, 0-4) scored first on a 48-yard field goal by Carter Honeycutt, who split the uprights from the left hash.

Central led 14-10 at halftime.

Tijon Everhart kept plays alive with his scrambling ability and was able to throw for 107 yards and two TDs.

Everhart had a 34-yard scoring pass to AJ Goodman and he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Tyquan Danize in the final seconds.

Goodman had three catches for 62 yards. Danzine had three for 36.

East’s other TD came on a 1-yard run by Jacob Butler, but East only netted 40 rushing yards.

East plays at Carson next, while Central goes to West Rowan.