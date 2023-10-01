High school football: Hornets romp again, move to 7-0 Published 9:07 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — With the aid of a steadily improving offensive line, Salisbury’s Jamal Rule was a steamroller again on Friday.

Rule needed only 13 carries to pile up 231 rushing yards on homecoming night at Ludwig Stadium. He scored three touchdowns as the unbeaten Hornets wiped out South Davidson 56-6.

“South Davidson is a tough team, a lot better than people give them credit for,” Salisbury head coach Clayton Trivett said. “We just played very well tonight. A lot of players got quality reps.”

Mike Geter, who has announced a commitment to Army, threw three touchdown passes for the Hornets. Two went to Deuce Walker, while Macari House had one TD catch.

The Hornets also got rushing TDs from Hez Krider and Jay’lin Johnson and won the Central Carolina Conference game by 50 despite another flag-fest.

South Davidson (3-4, 0-3) had come close to upsetting North Rowan and had scored three TDs against Lexington, so a more competitive game was anticipated, but the Hornets took care of business early. It was 29-0 in the first quarter.

Rule had runs of 21 and 28 yards right out of the gate to set up Geter’s first TD pass to Walker from the 12-yard line. Rule tacked on a 2-point conversion.

Rule got the next two touchdowns, including a 61-yard sprint. Bo Brincefield added the PATs for a 22-0 lead.

Krider got his touchdown late in the first quarter to make it 29-0.

The second quarter began a lot like the first — with a Geter-to-Walker touchdown. Both have set numerous school records.

South Davidson was able to move the ball better in the second quarter and punched in a touchdown to cut Salisbury’s lead to 36-6.

Rule’s third TD made it 42-6 at halftime.

Geter’s 28-yard scoring pass to House came in the third quarter and officially running-clocked the Wildcats.

Johnson’s 45-yard run came in the fourth quarter and finished the scoring for the Hornets.

Jaden Warren had a forced fumble and a sack. Geter had an interception and a 41-yard return to go along with it. Bennie Howard also had an interception.

Soccer goalkeeper Finnegan Avery put some kickoffs in the end zone.

The news on the injury front for the Hornets, who had a rash of injuries in the Thomasville game, was mostly favorable.

Dashawn Brown returned to the field against South Davidson and had four QB hurries and several tackles. The defensive end may also play a bigger role as a pass-catching tight end moving forward. Brown had a TD catch on Friday that was nullified by a penalty.

DJ Adams, a defensive starter out since the Thomasville game, is expected to be back in action this week.

The plan is for Webb, a receiver who got hurt in the West Davidson game, to return next week, at least as far as his punting/kicking duties.

Salisbury plays at East Davidson next, while South Davidson is at home against Thomasville.