High school volleyball: South, Carson, East win in SPC on Monday Published 3:03 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

From staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan bounced back from three weekend losses to strong teams and clobbered Northwest Cabarrus on Monday.

South (6-3, 3-0) breezed 25-11, 25-11 and 25-6 in the South Piedmont Conference match against the Trojans.

Leah Rymer had 12 assists, five digs and five kills. Campbell Withers had five digs. Meredith Faw had seven kills and five digs. Avery Welch had six kills.Laney Beaver had eight kills.

• South also swept the jayvee match against Northwest Cabarrus, taking a 25-18 and 25-11 victory.

Meghan Eagle had nine assists and eight digs. Clancy Street had 12 kills. Cailynn Withers had eight digs. Raegan Shell and Danica Krieg had five digs each.

South’s jayvees are 5-1.

•••

Carson (3-3, 3-0) swept Concord on Monday and is tied for first place with South Rowan.

East Rowan (3-3. 1-1) won a tough five-set SPC match with Central Cabarrus on Monday. The Mustangs prevailed 25-15, 15-25, 25-19, 19-25 and 15-12.

West Rowan (2-3, 1-2) was swept by Lake Norman Charter 25-22, 25-12 and 25-16 on Monday.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost in five sets to North Davidson on Monday, with the Black Knights winning the non-conference match 16-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-8.

Ashley Yang had 36 assists and 17 digs.

Ava Morris returned to action after missing a match with illness and had 20 kills and 10 digs.

Addie Myers had nine kills Carmen McQueen had six kills and three blocks. Dayami Acevedo had 13 digs. Kendall Henderson had 11 kills Sheenya Daugherty had 14 digs.