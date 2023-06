Local golf: Swaringen wins Rowan Masters Published 2:30 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Michael Swaringen won hjs first Rowan Masters title on Sunday at Warrior.

The fourth-seeded Swaringen started hot in the championship match with three early birdies and was4-under after 14 holes when he closed out seventh-seeded Brian Jones 5 and 4.

A story on the tournament will be in Tuesday’s print edition, along with Wayne Hinshaw’s photos from the event.

First-round results (Friday)

(32) Cade Cranfield d. (1) William Little, 1-up

(16) Brady McIntyre d. (17) Ricky Adams, 4 and 3

(8) Keith Dorsett d. (25) Bubba Hendren, 4 and 3

(9) Brandon Phillips d. (24) Derek Lipe, 3 and 1

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (29) Joe Clements, 4 and 3

(13) Sean Kramer d. (30) Chad Smith, 4 and 3

(5) Luke Nelson d. (28) Clay Swaim, 5 and 3

(12) Randy Cooper d. (21) Chris Harte, 1-up

(2) Cooper Burris d. (31) Cameron Spencer, 3 and 2

(15) Landon Merrell d. (18) Shane Benfield, 3 and 2

(7) Brian Jones d. (26) Kevin Stimberis, 4 and 3

(10) Hank Robins d. (23) Dan Hurd, 3 and 2

(30) Ryan Burke d. (3) Chris Owen, 1-up

(19) Andrew Morgan d. (14) Robert Shoaf, 3 and 2

(6) Chad Frye d. (27) Scott Fagg, 6 and 4

(11) Jaden Sprinkle d. (22) Aric Burkhart, 4 and 3

Second-round results (Saturday morning)

(32) Cade Cranfield d. (16) Brady McIntyre, 3 and 1

(9) Brandon Phillips d. (8) Keith Dorsett, 2 and 1

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (13) Sean Kramer, 6 and 5

(12) Randy Cooper d. (5) Luke Nelson, 4 and 3

(2) Cooper Burris d. (15) Landon Merrell, 3 and 2

(7) Brian Jones d.(10) Hank Robins, 1-up

(19) Andrew Morgan d. (30) Ryan Burke, 4 and 3

(6) Chad Frye d. (11) Jaden Sprinkle, 5 and 3

Quarterfinals (Saturday afternoon)

(32) Cade Cranfield d. (9) Brandon Phillips, 2 and 1

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (12) Randy Cooper, 3 and 2

(7) Brian Jones d. (2) Cooper Burris, 1-up

(6) Chad Frye d. (19) Andrew Morgan, 8 and 6

Semifinals (Sunday morning)

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (32) Cade Cranfield, 1-up

(7) Brian Jones d. (6) Chad Frye, 3 and 2

Championships (Sunday afternoon)

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (7) Brian Jones, 5 and 4