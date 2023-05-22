High school track and field: Salisbury girls state champs in 4×400, Hornets place 3rd in 2A Published 2:35 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Staff report

GREENSBORO — The last event was the one Salisbury’s girls track team had been waiting for.

They won a 4×400 relay that had to be one of the tightest 4x4s in history to close the day and their season.

Their win in a photo finish was the highlight the Hornets’ effort in Saturday’s 2A State Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T.

Millie Wymbs, Kendall Henderson, Christyonna Lewis and Dashia Canada made up the Salisbury quartet that was clocked in a school-record 4:04.12. Farmville Central’s runner-up relay unit was timed in 4:04.14.

Lewis, a freshman, ran a strong 57.37 third leg. Canada ran the anchor leg to secure the 10 points.

Ledford set the meet record for the event in 2019 with a 4:00.23 clocking. That relay unit included Catawba College basketball star Lyrik Thorne and Catawba track athletes Samantha Payne and Skylar Payne.

Salisbury, 2A Midwest Regional champ, scored 31 points for third place but was unable to seriously challenge Cummings (61) and South Granville (56).

Cummings got all the points it needed by dominating the hurdles and jumps. South Granville’s points came in the sprints, relays and jumps.

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay team placed third for six points. That unit was Arnasjelle Corpening, Canada, Wymbs and Lewis. They clocked 1:44.84. South Granville won the event.

Lewis had a busy, successful day in her state-meet debut and placed third in the 400 (58.53) and sixth in the 200 (25.87) in her two individual events.

Kimora Chawlk placed sixth in the high jump (4-10).

Wymbs was seventh in the 400 in 1:00.75.

Corpening took eighth in the long jump (16 feet, 3.5 inches) for a point.

•••

Salisbury’s boys did not score in the meet.

Andrew Huffman came close, finishing ninth in the 800 meters in 2:05.21.

(High Point) T.W.Andrews won the boys team championship.

•••

In Saturday’s 4A State Championships, A.L. Brown’s boys scored nine points.

Dontavius Strode was fourth in the long jump (21-7.5).

DJ Drye was seventh in the discus (159-11). and Jayden Daniels soared 6-4 in the high jump for another seventh for the Wonders.

Weddington’s boys and Cuthbertson’s girls won team titles. The Union County schools are about four miles apart.