High school girls soccer: Falcons get SPC win, move closer to playoffs Published 2:45 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls soccer team took a giant step toward making the 3A state playoffs on Friday.

A 2-0 home win by the Falcons against South Rowan lifted West Rowan in the South Piedmont Conference standings and in the 3A West RPI rankings.

Brittany Vanhoose had a goal and assisted on a goal by Madison Downing. Lesli Guerrero assisted on Vanhoose’s goal.

Emily Kelly made 10 saves to record the shutout, while Evelyn Kwitowski led the West defense.

West (7-8-2, 6-6-1) can get to .500 for the season and above .500 in the SPC if it can win on Tuesday on East Rowan’s Senior Night.

The Falcons currently are 27th on the 3A West RPI list, with 32 teams making the playoff bracket. South (10-9-1, 7-7) lost twice to West but had a big victory recently against 20th-ranked Northwest Cabarrus and is 29th in the 3A West RPI rankings. South has gotten 13 goals from sophomore Chloe Tracy and eight from freshman Cailynn Withers and has completed the regular season.

Carson (6-10-1, 4-7-1) beat South once and was able to tie West once. The Cougars stand 34th in the 3A West RPI rankings. They have games this week with Concord and first-place Lake Norman Charter.

Carson lost 9-1 to Lake Norman Charter on Friday. Makayla Borst scored for the Cougars. Allie Martin had the assist. Carson was still in it, down 3-1 at the break, but the Knights, who are No. 2 in the 3A West RPI rankings, had an explosive second half.

East lost 9-0 to Northwest Cabarrus on Friday. East (6-14) is No. 42 in the 3A West RPI rankings. East plays Lake Norman Charter on Monday before taking on West on Tuesday to wrap up the Mustangs’ season.

•••

Salisbury (11-6-1) is 21st in the 2A West RPI rankings, while North Rowan (4-14) is 28th in the 1A West RPI rankings.

North Rowan plays at Salisbury on Monday.