Two crowns: Salisbury, West girls claim state titles Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

West Rowan and Salisbury claimed state girls basketball titles on Saturday, with both games being shown statewide on TV.

West claimed a 60-50 victory over Rocky Mount in the 3A girls basketball state championship game played at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The Falcons finished 31-0 to tie the 2003–04 Salisbury Hornets for the most victories by a Rowan girls program without a loss.

Salisbury’s girls won their second straight 2A state title, this time 48-39 over Seaforth at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill after starting out the game by getting down 13-0. The Hornets (27-3) made up for that slow start by controlling the game at the end.

See photo galleries from the state title games here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/13/photo-gallery-west-salisbury-claim-girls-basketball-state-titles/

And updated stories from over the weekend are here for West Rowan https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/12/high-school-girls-basketball-west-hits-the-boards-runs-the-table/ and here for Salisbury https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/11/high-school-girls-basketball-back-to-back-for-hornets/