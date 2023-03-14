Two crowns: Salisbury, West girls claim state titles

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan Bench and Coach Poole celebrate with 2.6 seconds remaining and the win secured. Chris Krieg/CK Photography

Salisbury girls celebrate at mid-court. The game was broadcast on statewide TV. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

West Rowan and Salisbury claimed state girls basketball titles on Saturday, with both games being shown statewide on TV.

West claimed a 60-50 victory over Rocky Mount in the 3A girls basketball state championship game played at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh. The Falcons finished 31-0 to tie the 2003–04 Salisbury Hornets for the most victories by a Rowan girls program without a loss.

Salisbury’s girls won their second straight 2A state title, this time 48-39 over Seaforth at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill after starting out the game by getting down 13-0. The Hornets (27-3) made up for that slow start by controlling the game at the end.

 

See photo galleries from the state title games here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/13/photo-gallery-west-salisbury-claim-girls-basketball-state-titles/

And updated stories from over the weekend are here for West Rowan https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/12/high-school-girls-basketball-west-hits-the-boards-runs-the-table/  and here for Salisbury https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/11/high-school-girls-basketball-back-to-back-for-hornets/

