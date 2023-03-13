Photo gallery: West, Salisbury claim girls basketball state titles
Published 7:26 pm Monday, March 13, 2023
1 of 25
Tiara Thompson #30 West Rowan goes in for an early bucket in the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
MaKayla Noble was named MVP. Submitted photo
Salisbury players celebrate the victory. Submitted photo
Salisbury’s state championship team. Submitted photo
Salisbury’s four-year starters Mary Morgan and Kyla Bryant. Submitted photo
From left: Katie Hoffner #32, Tiara Thompson #30, Emma Clarke #25, Lauren Arnold #24, Mya Edwards #23 Celebrate the 3A State Championship win. West Rowan 3A State Champions. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
West Rowan 3A State Champions. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
West Rowan 3A State Champions. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Coach Ashley Poole and Emma Clarke #25 share a special moment following the win at the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Coach Ashley Poole congratulates Lauren Arnold #24 following the 3A State Championship win. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Coach Ashley Poole and Jamecia Huntley #22 embrace after winning the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Emma Clarke #25 West Rowan looks to pass for a score during the second half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
West Rowan Bench and Coach Poole celebrate with 2.6 seconds remaining and the win secured. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Jamecia Huntley #22 West Rowan drives to the hoop in the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Emma Clarke #25 West Rowan shoots from under the hoop in the second half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Emma Clarke #25 West Rowan works hard for a bucket in the second half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
De'Mya Phifer #5 West Rowan works between two defenders during the second half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Lauren Arnold #24 West Rowan shoots a free throw right before the half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Emma Clarke #25 West Rowan shoots makes an outside shot in the first half of the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Demya Phifer #5 West Rowan soars for an early shot early in the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Tiara Thompson #30 West Rowan finds open space to drive to the bucket in the 3A State Championship Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Lauren Arnold #24 West Rowan glides to the hoop during the 3A State Championship. Chris Krieg/CK Photography
Salisbury girls celebrate — Wayne Hinshaw/For the Salisbury Post
NC State's Reynolds Coliseum was the site of Salisbury's game — Wayne Hinshaw/For the Salisbury Post
West girls show off their championship banner — Wayne Hinshaw/For the Salisbury Post
West Rowan claimed a 60-50 victory over Rocky Mount in the 3A girls basketball state championship game played on Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
The Salisbury Hornets (27-3) controlled the last 25 minutes against upstart Seaforth (27-4) to take their second straight 2A state title, this time winning 48-39. Game MVP Makayla Noble scored 15 points and Most Outstanding Player and sportsmanship award winner Icesis Nwafor added 10.
For West, Lauren Arnold was MVP and Tiara Thompson was Most Outstanding Player.