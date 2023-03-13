Photo gallery: West, Salisbury claim girls basketball state titles Published 7:26 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

West Rowan claimed a 60-50 victory over Rocky Mount in the 3A girls basketball state championship game played on Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

The Salisbury Hornets (27-3) controlled the last 25 minutes against upstart Seaforth (27-4) to take their second straight 2A state title, this time winning 48-39. Game MVP Makayla Noble scored 15 points and Most Outstanding Player and sportsmanship award winner Icesis Nwafor added 10.

For West, Lauren Arnold was MVP and Tiara Thompson was Most Outstanding Player.