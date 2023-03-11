High school girls basketball: Back to back for Hornets

“That was a pivotal moment,” Seaforth coach Charles Byrd said. “We had gained momentum. That was a very crucial part of the game.”

It stayed 30-30 for an eternity. Late in the third quarter, Arnold made a dive that turned a 50/50 ball near mid-court into a Salisbury steal. Bryant was the beneficiary. The senior scooped up the rock, finished strong and made it a three-point play. That play was the difference between up 33-30 and being deadlocked 30-30 after three quarters.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Noble just took over. A fierce offensive rebound for 35-30. A smooth bucket in the lane for 37-30. On a roll, she scored again for 39-30. When Bryant got two, it was 41-30.

Seaforth wasn’t able to end its drought until it got a bucket with 2:34 remaining for 41-32.

The end of games is Bryant’s time, and she dribbled, passed and made enough free throws to put Seaforth away.

Fittingly, Noble got the last two points of the game on a breakaway layup and she soared for the rebound that ended Seaforth’s final possession.

Seaforth scored in single digits the last three quarters. Holding teams to single digits is something the Hornets take pride in.