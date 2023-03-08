High school basketball: Harris District 11 Player of the Year Published 12:01 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury junior Juke Harris, who broke the county scoring record with 29.2 points per game, was announced as District 11 Player of the Year by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

East Rowan senior Tee Harris, second in Rowan County boys scoring, was a second team pick for District 11.

Lake Norman placed three players on the three All-District 11 teams.

The state is divided into 12 districts. All-District players are nominated and voted on by the coaches in that district who are members of the NCBCA.

District 11 includes 37 NCHSAA schools in a 12-county area — Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Iredell, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

•••

For the girls, Salisbury senior Kyla Byant was voted first team all-district.

Salisbury junior MaKayla Noble was second team.

West Rowan junior Lauren Arnold made the third team.

Coach of the Year for District 11 girls was Lake Norman’s McKenzie Graham.

•••

Central Cabarrus’ Jim Baker, a North Rowan grad and former Catawba player and coach, was voted District 9 Coach of the Year,.

Central’s Jaiden Thompson was a first team pick.

District 9 includes 36 schools in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus.

•••

Ann Ferguson, who coaches the Thomasville boys, was voted District 8 Coach of the Year.

Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was a second team pick.

•••

South Davidson’s Hannah Harrison was a second team pick for the District 8 girls, while Lexington’s Jadyiah Peoples is on the third team.