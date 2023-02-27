College basketball: SAC women’s tournament

Published 11:27 am Monday, February 27, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Mercedes Wampler 21 and Sara McIntosh 25. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

The SAC Women’s Basketball Championship quarterfinals will be played at campus sites on Wednesday (March 1), before moving to Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. for the semifinals and finals on March 4 and 5.

The SAC Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The SAC Women’s Basketball Championship schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 1 (at Highest Seeds)

Game 1: #1 Carson-Newman vs. #4 Anderson, 7:00 p.m.
Game 2: #2 Wingate vs. #3 Lincoln Memorial, 7:00 p.m.
Game 3: #1 Catawba vs. #4 Limestone, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: #2 Tusculum vs. #3 Lenoir-Rhyne, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 (Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C.)

Game 5: winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, Noon
Game 6: winner game 3 vs. winner game 4, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 (Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C.)

Game 7: winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, 1:00 p.m.

