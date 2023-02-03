College men’s basketball: Hairston makes four 3-pointers in win Published 12:44 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Staff report

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Former Carson star Jamarius Hairston is continuing a comeback from a devastating ankle injury.

Hairston has become a huge factor for East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team in recent weeks and played 35 minutes in Wednesday’s 77-52 rout of Wofford at ETSU’s Freedom Hall.

Hairston scored 12 points, all on 4-for-6 3-point shooting. He had five rebounds and made only one turnover.

The Southern Conference victory in front of 2,469 fans enabled ETSU to improve to 9-15 overall and 5-6 in the league. Wofford is 13-11 and 5-6.

Hairston and the Bucs will travel to Birmingham, Ala., to play Samford on Saturday. ETSU will play at UNC Greensboro on Feb. 7 in a game that will be televised by ESPNU.