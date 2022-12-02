High school wrestling: Falcons start strong Published 12:11 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan opened the wrestling season with four one-sided wins — 66-11 over A.L. Brown; 72-6 vs. West Iredell; 84-0 against Harding, and 73-5 over West Cabarrus.

The Falcons also won their 12-team Thanksgiving Invitational event.

West scored 208 points. Next were Trinity (147), Hough (143.5), East Rowan (68) and R.J. Reynolds (59).

Individual champs for the Falcons were Jathon Roby (106), Kevin Obrien (132), Jacob Perry (138), Adam Coughenour (160) and Christian Hercules (Hwt.).

Girls have their own division in NCHSAA wrestling this season. West’s Kadience Grady (107) was a tournament champion.

East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards (145) was named most outstanding wrestler for the boys, while East’s Leah Edwards (120) was most outstanding wrestler for the girls.

