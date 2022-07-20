Local golf: Lyerly leads qualifying for U.S. Amateur

Staff report

CAMDEN, S.C. — East Rowan alum and UNC Greensboro graduate student Nick Lyerly was human on a golf course for a change on Tuesday — shooting even-par 70 at Camden Country Club.

Still, when that 70 was combined with Monday’s dazzling 9-under 61, Lyerly was the medalist for the two-round U.S. Amateur qualifying event.

After that 61 which included seven birdies and an eagle, Lyerly, 23, was able to take a conservative approach on Tuesday.

He made 16 pars, with one birdie and one bogey.

Five golfers qualified (plus two alternates) in Camden for the 122nd U.S. Amateur, which will be conducted with stroke-play qualifying, followed by match play, Aug. 15-22 in Paramus, N.J.

Michael Childress of Salisbury finished two shots out of fifth place in Camden, with rounds of 69 and 67.

Tuesday’s 67 included an eagle for the 22-year-old Childress, who competes in college for Richmond. He made two birdies and one bogey.

Lyerly qualified for the U.S. Amateur for the fifth year in a row. He shot 73-72 last year in Pennsylvania but didn’t advance to match play.

Lyerly also will compete in the prestigious Western Amateur in Illinois — “the toughest test in golf” — later this month.