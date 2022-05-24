Salisbury veterans receive honorary awards for Tesla accident rescue

SALISBURY — On May 16, Gerald and Gregory Hervieux each received an honorary award from the American Legion Post 342 for rescuing their pregnant neighbor after her Tesla had collapsed on her legs while changing a tire.

Gerald Hervieux, Gregory’s father, received the Medal of Heroism which was presented by Commander Harry Agner. His son received the Medal of Merit.

The Medal of Heroism is given to individuals who are in the U.S. military for acts of courage in dangerous situations while the Medal of Merit is given for acts of outstanding service to the United States.

“I’m 74 years old and you just don’t get medals every day,” Gerald said. “As a senior citizen and a veteran, that’s a huge honor.”

Gregory was unfortunately unavailable for a comment, but Gerald said receiving the medal had him “so excited” as it has only been 14 years since he retired from the Navy. Gregory is studying fire science and is doing well in his program so far, planning to get his degree in the next year.

“The fire department are our brothers and sisters,” Gerald said. “Even our Navy teammates, we were trained to respond to danger and to keep it from hurting others. It’s instinct, we don’t do this for medals. We do it because we’re here to help people.”

He went on to describe his and his son’s life as “the military way,” going back to his training in 1965 where his job was to protect Navy ships from fires. The importance to protect America’s lives will never end for them, he said.