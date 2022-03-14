High school basketball: All-CCC teams announced

Published 3:20 am Monday, March 14, 2022

By Post Sports

North's Hannah Wilkerson

 

Salisbury’s Cameron Stout. Photo By Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

Salisbury senior Cameron Stout and North Rowan senior Hannah Wilkerson are the players of the year for Central Carolina Conference basketball.

Stout averaged 19.8 points per game for the Hornets, who shared the Central Conference regular-season championship with Thomasville.

Wilkerson averaged 17.2 points for the Cavaliers and finished as the No. 3 scorer in program history with 1,589 points.

Thomasville’s Ann Ferguson is the CCC Coach of the Year for the boys, with Salisbury’s Bryan Withers runner-up.

North Rowan’s Anthia Smith is the CCC Coach of the Year for girls. She guided a short-handed North team to 20 wins and the third round of the state playoffs.

Salisbury’s Lakai Brice was runner-up in the  voting.

Salisbury’s Juke Harris and Mike Geter made the All-CCC boys team, as did North’s Quashawn Carpenter, Amir Alexander and Derrick Hanson.

Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was runner-up for CCC Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant was the girls runner-up for CCC Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough, Jamecia Huntley and Jaeliah Gibson made the All-CCC girls team, as did North’s Bailee Goodlett and Brittany Ellis.

 

