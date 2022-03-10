Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury tennis and soccer roll

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys tennis team won easily against Central Carolina Conference opponent East Davidson on Thursday.

The Hornets (3-0, 3-0) got straight-set victories from Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams, Wyatt Goodnight and Soyer Cornelison.

Donaldson/Davis, Hlavacek/Williams and Goodnight/Cornelison were winning doubles teams.

The Hornets are playing without No. 1 Will Koontz (illness).

HS baseball

East Rowan baseball stayed undefeated with a 6-3 win against the Burlington School at Staton Field on Thursday.

Cameron Padgett, the NCHSAA Performer of the Week, pitched five shutout innings.

The Padgetts, Cameron and Morgan, and Griffin Warden had key hits for the Mustangs (4-0).

•••

Hickory Ridge romped 20-3 against A.L. Brown in a Greater Metro game on Thursday.

Anthony Umbach and Caden Haywood swung the biggest bats for the Bulls. Three Bulls combined on a no-hitter. ••• Davie baseball won 4-3 at R.J. Reynolds on Thursday for a Central Piedmont Conference victory. Bayden Hazlip struck out 10. The War Eagles turned a double play to end the game.

HS girls soccer

Georgia recruit Sutton Webb scored all five goals as unbeaten Salisbury handled an unfamiliar foe in Southwestern Randolph 5-1 on Thursday.

Sutton Webb continued her incredible start, scoring every goal for Salisbury.

Sydney Hlavacek and Kyna Zaldivar had assists for SHS.

Hannah Schmeltzer recorded eight saves for the Hornets.

“We started out very slowly and fell into some of the same traps that we’ve been struggling with this season,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said.

SWR scored first and stayed on top most of the first half. Webb leveled the match late in the opening frame and then took it to another level in the second.

“The team responded well all around and we were much more cohesive and controlled after halftime,” Parrish said. “I was proud of them for controlling their emotions despite external distractions and our most physical match yet. The defense of Madelyn Lawrence, Stella Koontz, Sage Huffman and Tae Wilson played a tremendous second half. Wilson played her best match of the season.”

Salisbury also got strong contributions from Zaldivar, Abby Campion and Angelee Garcia.

Next up is another talented first-time opponent, Uwharrie Charter, out of Asheboro. The match is on March 21 at 5 p.m. in Ludwig Stadium.

HS softball

A.L. Brown rolled in a non-conference doubleheader with Salisbury on Thursday.

In a 16-1 romp, Avery Bracewell was the winning pitcher.

Kaylyn Belfield was 3-for-3. Shyla Campbell was 2-for-2.

Katie Peeler had two hits for the Hornets. Mallory Link knocked in a run.

In the second game, Campbell struck out eight Hornets in a 10-1 victory.

Belfield, Gracie Brown and Kaylee Yow had two hits each for the Wonders (5-0). Yow drove in three.

Peeler had a triple to plate Salisbury’s only run.

•••

McKenzie Mixon and Audrea Fowler homered for Davie in a 16-0 win against South Iredell on Thursday.

Fowler went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Mixon knocked in three. Sydney Dirks, London Dirks and Carleigh Croom had two hits each.

College running

Adalie Harrison (East Rowan) announced a transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne to USC Upstate to continue her running career.

Catawba fundraiser

The 2nd annual Class Act fundraiser to benefit Catawba women’s athletics is set for March 26.

The evening featuring a cocktail/social hour, special guest speakers, a special award presentation, and the opportunity to make a difference for our exceptional Catawba women’s athletic teams.

SAC athletics

The Wingate Bulldogs continue to lead the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award Standings after the conclusion of winter sports.

In second place in the standings is Queens with 724 points.

Following close behind in third place is Lenoir-Rhyne with 721 points following a second place finish in women’s indoor track and field.

Catawba is in fourth place in the standings with 629 points, with Carson-Newman in a very close fifth place with 626 points.

Anderson landed at No. 7 in the standings with 555.83 points and Limestone came in at No. 7 with 524.5 points. Tusculum posted a No. 8 finish in the winter standings with 485.33 points. Newberry and Lincoln Memorial are tied for ninth with 428 points each.

Rounding out the standings after the winter sports are Mars Hill at No. 11 with 283 points, Coker at No. 12 with 180 points, and UVA Wise in at No. 13 with 169 points.