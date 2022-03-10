Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury tennis and soccer roll
Published 11:25 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
From staff reports
Salisbury’s boys tennis team won easily against Central Carolina Conference opponent East Davidson on Thursday.
The Hornets (3-0, 3-0) got straight-set victories from Colin Donaldson, Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Kevin Williams, Wyatt Goodnight and Soyer Cornelison.
Donaldson/Davis, Hlavacek/Williams and Goodnight/Cornelison were winning doubles teams.
The Hornets are playing without No. 1 Will Koontz (illness).
HS baseball
East Rowan baseball stayed undefeated with a 6-3 win against the Burlington School at Staton Field on Thursday.
Cameron Padgett, the NCHSAA Performer of the Week, pitched five shutout innings.
The Padgetts, Cameron and Morgan, and Griffin Warden had key hits for the Mustangs (4-0).
•••
HS girls soccer
Georgia recruit Sutton Webb scored all five goals as unbeaten Salisbury handled an unfamiliar foe in Southwestern Randolph 5-1 on Thursday.
HS softball
A.L. Brown rolled in a non-conference doubleheader with Salisbury on Thursday.
In a 16-1 romp, Avery Bracewell was the winning pitcher.
Kaylyn Belfield was 3-for-3. Shyla Campbell was 2-for-2.
Katie Peeler had two hits for the Hornets. Mallory Link knocked in a run.
Belfield, Gracie Brown and Kaylee Yow had two hits each for the Wonders (5-0). Yow drove in three.
Peeler had a triple to plate Salisbury’s only run.
•••
McKenzie Mixon and Audrea Fowler homered for Davie in a 16-0 win against South Iredell on Thursday.
Fowler went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Mixon knocked in three. Sydney Dirks, London Dirks and Carleigh Croom had two hits each.
College running
Adalie Harrison (East Rowan) announced a transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne to USC Upstate to continue her running career.
Catawba fundraiser
The 2nd annual Class Act fundraiser to benefit Catawba women’s athletics is set for March 26.
The evening featuring a cocktail/social hour, special guest speakers, a special award presentation, and the opportunity to make a difference for our exceptional Catawba women’s athletic teams.
- Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Cocktail/Social Hour: 5:30-6:30pm
- Speaker/Program: 6:30-7:30pm
- Tickets: $75/person
- Guest Speaker, Felicia Hall Allen
- Alumni Remarks: Allison Dupree Adams ’01
- Special Recognition & Award Recipient: Angie Morton ’84
- Master of Ceremonies: Trip Durham
- Location: Peeler Crystal Lounge
SAC athletics
The Wingate Bulldogs continue to lead the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award Standings after the conclusion of winter sports.
In second place in the standings is Queens with 724 points.
Following close behind in third place is Lenoir-Rhyne with 721 points following a second place finish in women’s indoor track and field.
Catawba is in fourth place in the standings with 629 points, with Carson-Newman in a very close fifth place with 626 points.
Anderson landed at No. 7 in the standings with 555.83 points and Limestone came in at No. 7 with 524.5 points. Tusculum posted a No. 8 finish in the winter standings with 485.33 points. Newberry and Lincoln Memorial are tied for ninth with 428 points each.
Rounding out the standings after the winter sports are Mars Hill at No. 11 with 283 points, Coker at No. 12 with 180 points, and UVA Wise in at No. 13 with 169 points.