Blotter: March 3

Published 10:33 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Josh Bergeron

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• CT Harris Imaging on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of White Farm Road in Salisbury.

• A woman was the victim of identity theft Tuesday in Kannapolis.

• A woman was the victim of identity theft Tuesday in Salisbury.

• A woman was the victim of a break-in Tuesday in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Trash dumping was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Agner Road in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Benjamin Trot Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A burglary was reported Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Main GQ Street in Granite Quarry. An ATV and utility trailer were stolen.

• Jacob Scott Pilkington, 27, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance in the 900 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Alishia Michelle Plyler, 35, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of South Clay Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported wire fraud in Salisbury.

