Area Sports Briefs: Webb scores 4 more goals in SHS win; lots of spring sports

From staff reports

Salisbury’s girls soccer team win 7-1 against North Stanly Wednesday night.

Sutton Webb paced the Hornets (2-0) with four goals and two assists.

The Georgia recruit has eight goals in the Hornets’ first two games and 90 for her career.

Freshman Angelee Garcia recorded her first career goals, while Kendall Colwell scored for the second contest in a row.

Sophomore Izzy Banish had four assists for the Hornets.

Salisbury got excellent play from Mady Lawrence, Sydney Hlavacek, and Parker Jenkins.

Hannah Schmeltzer had three saves.

“Right now, we are just trying to sort things out,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “I’m trying to implement a new system, all while acclimating almost every player to a new position. It is going to take time (and patience) to learn to play without graduated players and with each other. I am proud of all of them for their patience and perseverance these first three weeks. To earn two wins is just a bonus.”

Next up for the Hornets is another road match Monday versus Concord. The Spiders are led by former SHS assistant coach Taylor Strode.

Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m.

The match scheduled for Thursday with Ledford has been moved to April 12.

College golf

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) is the Southern Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.

Lyerly led the Spartans in the Dorado Beach Collegiate tournament on Feb. 27 to March 1, posting a 14-under-par 202 performance to capture the tournament title. Lyerly shot 66-68-68 and finished 14-under to win by one stroke.

•••

Livingstone shot 9-over for two rounds and easily won the five-team Blue Bear Invitational held at Warrior.

Livingstone golfers finished 1-2-3-4. Ronald Otile led the way with rounds of 69 and 70 and won by seven strokes.

Jakisa Emmanuel shot two 73s for runner-up honors.

•••

Salisbury’s Charlie Barr shot 72-79-77 for High Point in the Lake Las Vegas Invitational.

HS softball

Mooresville won 8-3 against Carson on Wednesday.

Ellie Goins homered for the Blue Devils. Morgan Smith was the winning pitcher.

Brooklyn Stewart had two hits for the Cougars.

•••

West Rowan’s softball team rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat West Cabarrus 5-4 in Tuesdat’s opener.

Brooke Kennerly had the walk-off hit.

Emma Clarke homered for the Falcons on her first at-bat of the season. Arabella Shulenburger had two hits.

•••

South Rowan won 10-2 against Robinson on Tuesday. Lexie Ritchie struck out eight.

Kynlee Dextraze had two hits and three RBIs. McKenzie Menius had two hits.

•••

A.L. Brown won 4-2 against Central Cabarrus on Wednesday.

Shyla Campbell struck out five Vikings. Kaylyn Belfield had two hits for the Wonders. Gracie Brown and Lindsay Wolkford had hits for the Wonders.

•••

Salisbury lost to Gray Stone 10-0.

Katie Peeler struck out 10 batters in five innings.

Ashley Yang, Ella Trainor and Caroline Cozart had hits for the Hornets.

•••

Addie Hendrix struck out 11 and led Davie to a 3-0 win against East Surry.

Melanie Gobble had two RBIs. Sydney Dirks had two hits for the War Eagles.

Greater Metro

A.L. Brown’s Xavier Chambers made all-conference in boys basketball.

Mooresville’s KC Shaw was voted Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Cox Mill’s CJ Wilson was named Defensive Player of the Year. Mooresville’s Armard Moore is the league’s coach of the year.

In girls basketball, Lake Norman’s Kristen Lewis-Williams is the Greater Metro Offensive Player of the Year, while Hickory Ridge’s Gabryel Cook won defensive honors. Coach of the Year is Lake Norman’s McKenzie Graham.

A.L. Brown’s Sadie Faulkner made all-conference.

Hickory Ridge’s Sherree Gidney is the daughter of former Livingstone star Rodney Gidney. She made all-conference.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Noah Bryan-Haigler, Trevor Freeman and Gavin Hartsell were all-conference.

Wrestler of the Year is Lake Norman’s Carson’s Floyd is the Greater Metro Wrestler of the Year. Lake Norman’s Josh Stanley is Coach of the Year.

Women’s basketball

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball player of the year.

Kitley’s father, Ralph, is a North Rowan graduate.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, finished second in the league in both scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (10.2) for the 21st-ranked Hokies.

•••

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, as top-seeded Wingate got by No. 8 seed Tusculum 57-53 in first round of the SAC tournament on Wednesday.

•••

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) scored nine points in UNC Asheville’s 68-59 win over NC A&T in the Big South Tournament. Next for the Bulldogs is USC Upstate on Thursday.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) averaged 6.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as a freshman for Guilford.

•••

Colbie Perry (Carson) played in 17 games for Converse and made 13 3-pointers.

HS golf

SALISBURY — Lake Norman Charter won the first South Piedmont Conference match at McCanless on Tuesday.

East Rowan had the top two individuals with medalist Jaden Sprinkle (32) and Landon Merrell (34).

Justin Cole shot 37 and led West Rowan to second place in the team scoring.

HS baseball

West Rowan won 3-2 at North Iredell on Wednesday, holding on after Catawba recruit Casey Gouge pitched five scoreless innings.

Gouge, Matthew Connolly and Luke Graham had RBIs.

•••

Jacob Efird went 4-for-4 in Carson’s 19-0 win against North Rowan on Wednesday.

Mikey Beasley was the winning pitcher.

•••

East Rowan opened on Tuesday with UNC recruit Cameron Padgett shutting out North Davidson 4-0.

Padgett allowed one hit and one walk and struck out 12.

Cobb Hightower hit a home run for the Mustangs.

• East won again on Wednesday, pounding Lake Norman 12-2.

Chance Mako was the winning pitcher. Austin Fulk hit a home run.

•••

Carson’s baseball team out-hit Davie 13-4 on Tuesday but the War Eagles took advantage of four errors and won 6-4.

Hayden Simmerson had three hits for the Cougars, while Emory Taylor, Aaron Coe and Jordan King had two each.

•••

Salisbury lost a 16-12 slugfest with Gray Stone on Tuesday.

The Knights had a 10-run fourth inning.

Evan Koontz and Aiden Mowery had three hits each to lead Salisbury’s 17-hit attack.

•••

Watauga outscored Davie 17-15 in a wild game on Wednesday.

Coy James had three hits, including a homer, to lead the War Eagles.

Local golf

GARS members played at the Revival at the Crescent.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 67.02.

Low ‘B’Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 67.56.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Jesse King with a net of 66.50.

Low ‘D’ Fight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 63.84.

Pope took low gross with a 77 and eagled the par-4 No. 6 hole.

Seamon won low net score, while John Mitchell was the Super Senior with a net of 66.84.

SAC tournament

Catawba’s third-seeded women’s basketball team is home tonight at 7 p.m. against sixth-seeded Newberry. Catawba won both regular-season meetings.

The seventh-seeded Catawba men are on the road at second-seeded Queens.

College softball

Kary Hales (Carson) homered in Catawba’s 7-5 loss to Queens on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hales and Brittany Ireland drove in two runs each.

• Catawba lost 9-2 in the second game. Madison Taylor and Brooke Lowery (South Rowan) had two hits.

•••

Mackenzie Sprinkle (East Rowan) is batting .313 for Belmont Abbey. She hit her first homer of the season against Augusta.