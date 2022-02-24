College basketball: No. 18 UNC women top Virginia

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15, and No. 18 North Carolina cruised to a 68-57 victory over Virginia on Thursday night.

North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight and 25 of the last 28 in the series.

Carlie Littlefield had eight points and Kelly added six as North Carolina jumped out to a 30-11 lead in the first quarter and 47-30 at the break. The Tar Heels shot 61% (20 of 33) in the first half and then stretched the advantage to 21 points early in the third.

Littlefield finished with 13 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 for North Carolina. Anya Poole grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Kelly and Todd-Williams each had three of North Carolina’s 12 steals. The Tar Heels scored 20 points from 23 Virginia turnovers, and are 11-0 when getting double-digit steals.

Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16). London Clarkson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Taylor Valladay added 11 points.

Toi’s 3-pointer and back-to-back layups from Mir McLean during a 7-0 surge pulled the Cavs to 60-51 with 6:10 remaining, but the Tar Heels then held a double-digit lead for nearly the rest of the way.

Men

Charlotte 64, Florida International 55

CHARLOTTE — Jahmir Young had 23 points as Charlotte defeated Florida International.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (15-12, 8-7 Conference USA). Young hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10). Denver Jones added six rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Charlotte defeated Florida International 81-68 on Feb. 7.

UNC Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

PHILADELPHIA — Jaylen Sims scored 17 points and Trazarien White had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington to victory over Drexel.

Mike Okauru added 14 points and James Baker Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (20-8, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

Amari Williams had 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Dragons (14-13, 9-8). Camren Wynter added 14 points. Xavier Bell had 12 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Dragons for the season. UNC Wilmington defeated Drexel 70-63 on Jan. 31.

Elon 81, Hofstra 55

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Darius Burford had 21 points as Elon romped past Hofstra.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (9-21, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game losing streak. Andrew Junkin added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Graham had 12 points. The Pride’s 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Elon opponent this season. Omar Silverio had 10 points for the Pride (19-10, 11-5), whose six-game win streak was broken.

