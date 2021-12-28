Two arrested for obstructing justice in Rockwell shooting; suspected shooter, girlfriend still at large

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a Dec. 17 shooting victim remains in critical condition and two people face obstruction of justice charges in connection with the incident.

Juan Marcelino Gomez, 32, was transported to a Triad-area hospital after being shot with a shotgun in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell. The suspected shooter, John Pierre Jandrew, a 33-year-old from Mount Pleasant who goes by the nickname “Junkyard,” faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jandrew remains at large, but Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said Tuesday that Michael Ellis White, who lives at the home where the shooting occurred, was arrested for felony obstruction of justice and altering or destroying evidence.

White allegedly provided misleading information to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and attempted to prevent investigators from finding video footage of the shooting that was captured on his home security system. Ramsey said investigators obtained a search warrant Dec. 20 that recovered a recording of the shooting from White’s phone.

White’s wife, Jennifer Dawn Tucker, also was arrested for obstruction of justice after providing misleading information to investigators.

White was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $50,000 bond and Tucker was booked on a $100,000 bond.

Ramsey said Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still seeking Jandrew’s girlfriend, Tiffany Nicole Trull, on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting and felony obstruction of justice. Trull is accused of driving Jandrew to and from the home where Gomez was shot.

Jandrew is still considered armed and dangerous. He is a white man, 6-foot-2 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and a large tattoo on his back that says “junkyard dog.” He also has a grim reaper tattoo on his left upper arm and a joker’s wild tattoo on his right upper arm.

Trull is a 33-year-old white woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715 or Lt. Ryan Barkely at 704-216-8711.