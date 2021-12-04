High school basketball: First win for Evans, East girls

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Senior Mac Misenheimer and sophomore Hannah Waddell had career games as East Rowan’s girls basketball team rolled 50-31 against West Davidson in Friday’s non-conference matchup.

Waddell scored 22. Her previous high was 15.

Misenheimer scored 20. Her previous best was 14.

Waddell and Misenheimer scored 84 percent of East’s points. Madie Honeycutt added five and Kady Collins had three.

It was the first win for new East head coach Bri Evans, who was a star player at Catawba College not long ago.

East (1-2) opens South Piedmont Conference play at home on Tuesday against Concord.

West Davidson, which had lost to Wheatmore and Ledford, fell to 0-3.

East’s girls won the jayvee game 28-17. Savannah Wise scored 12 to lead East. Addie Plott and Daisy Berry scored six each.

EAST SCORING — Waddell 22, Misenheimer 20, Honeycutt 5, Collins 3.