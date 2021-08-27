High school football: Week 2 scores

Belmont Cramer 38, Bessemer City 6
Belmont South Point 35, East Gaston 7
Boonville Starmount 21, Davidson Community School 10
Burlington Williams 13, Eden Morehead 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Asheville Erwin 21
Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Smith 0
Cary 40, Greenville Conley 7
Cary Christian 64, Pungo Christian 0
Catawba Bandys 49, Newton Foard 6
Central Davidson 62, Randleman 33
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 41, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Charlotte Catholic 34, Hickory Ridge 19
Charlotte Myers Park 35, Clover Garden 13
Cherokee 39, Avery County 21
Claremont Bunker Hill 42, Hickory St. Stephens 0
Clayton Cleveland 55, Greenville Rose 14
Concord Robinson 21, Central Cabarrus 17
Cornelius Hough 48, Mooresville 9
Davie County 56, West Rowan 30
East Bend Forbush 56, Trinity 6
East Bladen 32, West Carteret 27
East Forsyth 55, Rolesville 26
East Wake 28, Harnett Central 2
Eastern Randolph 49, Asheboro 7
Eastern Wayne 47, Pikeville Aycock 20
Elizabeth City Northeastern 14, Rocky Mount 8
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Fayetteville Britt 12
Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Forest City Chase 56, Swannanoa Owen 6
Franklin 44, Hayesville 14
Fuquay-Varina 30, Apex 17
Gates County 28, Pasquotank County 12
Goldsboro 44, Fayetteville Byrd 20
Gray’s Creek 13, Cameron Union Pines 12
Greensboro Dudley 28, Southeast Guilford 9
Greensboro Grimsley 21, Pfafftown Reagan 19
Harrells Christian 52, High Point Christian Academy 42
Hendersonville 58, West Henderson 0
Hickory Grove Christian 49, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
High Point Central 14, High Point Andrews 0
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 56, East Chapel Hill 6
Hoke County 43, Lumberton 0
Holly Springs 31, Durham Jordan 21
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 34, West Cabarrus 10
Jacksonville 48, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Kannapolis Brown 41, Monroe Sun Valley 13
Kings Mountain 14, Asheville 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 48, Bear Grass 6
Kinston 27, Greene Central 0
Lake Norman 15, Mitchell County 12
Lake Norman Charter 16, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Lawndale Burns 21, Shelby Crest 20
Maiden 47, Watauga County 0
Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Providence Day 7
Monroe 43, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 23, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8
Morganton Freedom 13, East Burke 12
Morrisville Green Hope 27, Southern Lee 10
New Bern 61, Raleigh Broughton 7
New Hanover County 34, Jacksonville Northside 7
North Henderson 56, Rosman 13
North Lenoir 42, Farmville Central 19
North Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 18
North Moore 34, North Stokes 6
North Pitt 35, Manteo 8
Orange 31, Chapel Hill 27
Pinetown Northside 49, North Duplin 6
Princeton 36, East Duplin 30
Providence Grove 42, Southern Guilford 26
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 63, Green Level 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 45, Cary Panther Creek 0
Raleigh Wakefield 24, Friendship 16
Reidsville 42, Greensboro Page 13
Robert B. Glenn 41, Lee County 13
Salisbury 44, Polk County 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 50, Lejeune 0
Shelby 15, Asheville Reynolds 12
Smithfield-Selma 42, Nash Central 13
South Brunswick 33, Newton Grove Midway 0
South Johnston 33, Erwin Triton 20
South Lenoir 36, Swansboro 31
South Mecklenburg 24, Charlotte Providence 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 60, North Edgecombe 21
Southern Pines Pinecrest 48, Anson County 0
Southwestern Randolph 55, South Stanly 6
Statesville 27, South Iredell 14
Swain County 21, Sylva Smoky Mountain 9
Tarboro 33, Hertford County 18
Thomasville 34, Montgomery Central 8
Thomasville Ledford 40, Walkertown 6
Wake Forest 47, Clayton 0
Wake Forest Heritage 34, South Granville 0
Warren County 34, Oxford Webb 26
Washington 48, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Charlotte Independence 6
West Johnston 29, Western Harnett 7
Wilmington Hoggard 24, Scotland 7
Wilson Hunt 49, Wilson Beddingfield 0
Winston-Salem Carver 22, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 38, North Forsyth 0
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern Guilford vs. Burlington Williams, ccd.
Eden Morehead vs. Rockingham County, ccd.
Enka vs. Canton Pisgah, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Fayetteville Westover vs. St. Pauls, ccd.
Pembroke Swett vs. Fairmont, ccd.
Raleigh Sanderson vs. Harnett Central, ccd.
Red Springs vs. Marshville Forest Hills, ccd.
Salemburg Lakewood vs. Jones County, ccd.
South Davidson vs. Chatham Central, ccd.
Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance, ppd.
Thomasville Ledford vs. West Davidson, ccd.
Walkertown vs. Lexington, ccd.
Western Alamance vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.