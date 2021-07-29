July 29, 2021

  • 93°

Blotter: July 29

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:37 am Thursday, July 29, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man overdosed Wednesday at Rowan Helping Ministries in the 200 block of North Long Street.

• Outback Steakhouse on Wednesday reported counterfeiting in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• Sandie Rae-lynn Shehan, 35, was charged Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretenses and multiple counts of failing to appear in court.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a debit card was taken from his wallet and used without his permission.

• Curts Variety and Discount on Wednesday reported a commercial burglary in the 7400 block of East N.C. 152 in Rockwell.

• Loves Travel Stop on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported that his wife’s identity was stolen.

• A man on Wednesday reported a total loss of $3,000 from a breaking and entering in the 300 block of Stoner Morgan Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported his deer camera was stolen from the 2800 block of Parks Road in Salisbury.

• Roger Lee Parker, 32, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Jericho Lamonte White, 28, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

