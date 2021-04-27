April 27, 2021

  • 50°

High school baseball: Wonders win opener

By Post Sports

Published 2:34 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown won 2-1 on Monday against Northwest Cabarrus in a South Piedmont Conference baseball opener played at Atrium Health Ballpark.

It was scoreless for five innings, with Northwest’s Michael Gracer dueling against the Wonders’ Chase Argabright.

Chase Ervin drove in a run in the sixth for the Trojans.

Both A.L. Brown runs came in the bottom of the seventh.

Michael Connor had a run-scoring double. Brycen Schenck tripled and scored the deciding run on a balk.

Schenck pitched the top of the seventh and got the win.

 

Print Article

Comments

Education

Knox teacher featured in State of the State Address

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will switch approach for vaccinations, end drive-thru events

News

State’s new congressional seat no surprise, but implications on statewide redistricting remain to be seen

Education

RSS Exceptional Children Department makes strides in previous year

Local

May issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Cooper address focuses on COVID, finding agreement with GOP

News

Attorney: Black man in killed by deputies in Elizabeth City shot in back of head

Local

Woman struck, killed on interstate by tractor-trailer

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are hospital employees required to receive COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department will stop drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment