Blotter: Thousands of dollars in lumber taken from Newsome Road house

SALISBURY — Police say thieves over the weekend made off with thousands of dollars in lumber from a house under construction on Newsome Road.

Some time between 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Monday thieves stole 160 different pieces of wood, including 50 two-by-fours and 110 pieces of OSB board, a type of engineered wood frequently used in housing construction. The total value of the wood was estimated at $4,580.

The lumber had been dropped off and stored at the site.

The thefts come as costs of lumber across the nation have surged.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Blythe Development Co. on Monday reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck.

• A man on Monday reported credit card fraud in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Walmart on Tuesday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Two guns in a small safe on Tuesday were taken out of the truck of a vehicle in the 300 block of South Link Avenue in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a residential breaking and entering in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

• Belk on Tuesday reported a counterfeit bill in the 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury.

• A vehicle was vandalized Tuesday in the 200 block of South Craige Street.

• Ann Marie Brooks, 19, was formally charged with a count of abduction of children after previously being arrested for the crime in Myrtle Beach last week. She allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Salisbury without her parent’s or guardian’s permission.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Three trailers were stolen Monday from the 6300 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday overdosed in the 10800 block of U.S. 52 in Rockwell.

• Shera Lynn Gibson, 36, was charged Monday with felony breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.