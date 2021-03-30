23-year-old man takes officers on chase after passing out in vehicle

SALISBURY — A 23-year-old Salisbury man faces a trio of criminal charges after he allegedly was found passed out in vehicle on Interstate 85.

Myron Antonio Grissett Jr., 23, was charged Monday with driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude and speeding in a work zone.

Maj. John Sifford from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper found Grissett passed out in his vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 77. The vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was stationary in a travel lane.

Sifford said law enforcement officers tried to wake Grissett by knocking on his window and announcing themselves. After firefighters and Rowan Emergency Medical Services arrived, Grissett allegedly woke up and sped off.

He stopped after his vehicle was disabled by striking a number of cones placed in a construction zone, Sifford said. Grissett was arrested without incident.