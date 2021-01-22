High school basketball: North boys still searching for answers

Staff report

SPENCER — When it rains, it pours, and a number of schools are enjoying some payback against North Rowan’s boys basketball team, a program that has been hard to beat in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference.

North had won 41 of 46 YVC games the previous three seasons and was 7-0 against Asheboro’s Uwharrie Charter Academy during that span.

But Uwharrie’s Eagles humbled the young Cavaliers on Friday. It was 19-5 after a quarter and 40-20 at halftime. The final was 72-46.

North (0-4, 0-3) hasn’t dropped it first four games since the 2008-09 season.

Uwharrie Charter (4-1, 3-0) got 17 points from Alijah Barker, a 6-foot-4 junior post man.

Amari McArthur was a bright spot for the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-3) with three 3-pointers and 11 points. Kendal Mitchell and Deavon Proffitt made two 3-pointers each.

But Quashawn Carpenter , normally North’s leading scorer, didn’t score.

Ten Cavaliers did score, but it wasn’t close to enough.

UCA (72) — Barker 17, D. Wheatley 12, Harrison 11, Troutman 10, Arrington 7, Dunn 6, Denamur 3, Green 2, Auman 2, Caudle 2.

NORTH (46) — McArthur 11, Mitchell 7, Proffitt 6, Hanson 6, Williams 4, Sims 3, Goodes 2, Morrow 2, Alexander 2, Carpenter.

UCA 19 21 17 15 — 72

N. Rowan 5 15 4 22 — 46