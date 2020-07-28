July 28, 2020

  • 93°

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

By Shavonne Potts

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

SALISBURY — A China Grove man faces felony drug charges after Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found drugs while searching a vehicle that went through a weekend license checkpoint.

Jeffery Curtis Pratt, 34, of West Haven Way, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances.

Jeffery Curtis Pratt

Pratt was driving a Honda Accord around 1 a.m. that went through the checkpoint, which was set up in the 300 block of Mount Hope Church Road. The deputy discovered Pratt did not have a valid driver’s license and that his license was suspended.

The deputy asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle. Pratt said he wasn’t sure because the vehicle did not belong to him. The officer asked for consent to search the car. Pratt said he didn’t have the ability to give consent, said Capt. John Sifford.

A K-9 was called to walk around the car. When the dog alerted on the car, Pratt admitted there were used syringes in the trunk of the car. Deputies found two syringes near the center console and a yellow plastic bag that contained heroin. Pratt admitted the heroin belonged to him.

He was in possession of .25 grams of heroin, which was valued at $20. Pratt has since been released from the Rowan County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How do you plan to vote in November's election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Sheriff’s office: China Grove man found with used syringes, heroin at license checkpoint

Crime

Kannapolis pair charged in Longbriar Drive shooting

Crime

Cleveland man faces charges in accident where alcohol, speed were factors

Business

Site near Chewy fulfillment center gets new designation to attract development

Coronavirus

County to provide more accurate look at COVID-19 case positive rate

Local

Unpaid bills drive NC families to financial brink

Education

Virtual school named ‘Summit Virtual Academy’ as RSS board sorts out details of reopening

Education

Students at local colleges will be back on campus in fall

Crime

Blotter: Police investigating vehicle break-ins after thieves make off with change

Local

Missing 74-year-old woman found dead in neighbor’s pool

Crime

Highway patrol: Alcohol, speed factors in single-vehicle crash that hospitalized two

Coronavirus

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd recognizes sheriff’s deputy on floor of US House

News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

News

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Coronavirus

How does Rowan compare to neighboring counties during COVID-19 outbreak?

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will new library open in Cleveland?

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man faces charges of possessing weapon of mass destruction

Lifestyle

Spalding named 2020-2021 president of Salisbury Rotary Club

Coronavirus

Churches choose their own method of services during pandemic

Coronavirus

United Way awards grants to health department, Nazareth Child and Family Connection

Health

Doctor from Salisbury helps family with nonprofit while living in Chicago

Coronavirus

Two dead from COVID-19 at state prison near Albemarle

College

Catawba football: Delay for SAC sports, but Walker still hopeful

Business

Biz roundup: Patterson joins Rowan-Cabarrus board of trustees