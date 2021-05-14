May 14, 2021
SALISBURY — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday said he’s lifting mandatory capacity, gathering, social distancing and most mandatory indoor mask requirements. Cooper says masks will ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Mike London mike.london@salisburypost.com RALEIGH — In the end, the strangest season became the strongest season. On Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, Salisbury football fans ...
Read more
| Add your comment
On a regular basis, it seems, the country is getting a lesson in its ability to collectively act for the public’s benefit, particularly when people ...
Read more
| Add your comment
If the election was today, which of the following potential or declared GOP candidates would you vote for in North Carolina's 2022 U.S. Senate race?
View Results