High school girls soccer: Hornets top Mustangs Published 12:03 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team won 4-0 against East Rowan on Thursday.

The Hornets (1-0-1) had battled to a scoreless tie with Trinity on opening night, but they got their first goal of the season from Jamilet Figueroa, who scored on an assist by Cora Wymbs.

Figueroa assisted on a goal by Addie Griffith for a 2-0 lead.

Stephany Quintero’s first career goal made it 3-0 at halftime. Griffith had the assist.

Quintero had the assist on a breakaway goal by Maddie Crabb in the second half.

The defense of Meredith Williams, Lola Koontz, Stella Koontz, Luna Nunez and keeper Briana Figueroa combined for the shutout.

The player of the match was Tiffany Huerta, who battled 80 minutes in the midfield with East freshman Arden Miller and striker Lillian Jeffers, a senior transfer from Arizona.

“Those two newcomers are going to be standout players,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said.

Jeffers scored both goals in a 2-0 win by East (1-1) against North Stanly.

Next up for the Hornets is a week off for spring break. Salisbury will return to action against A.L. Brown at home on March 12.

•••

A.L. Brown beat Carson and South Rowan beat West Rowan in Rowan Cup semifinals played at Carson on Thursday.

West Rowan had beaten North Rowan 7-0 to open the five-team tournament.

On Friday, Carson will play West for third place at 5 p.m. A.L. Brown will play South Rowan in the championship game at 7 p.m.