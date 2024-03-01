College men’s basketball: Carson grad Williams scores 23 in Claflin’s CIAA tourney win Published 3:00 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Claflin’s men’s basketball team held off a late Virginia State rally and won 75-69 in a CIAA Tournament quarterfinal played on Thursday at CFG Bank Arena.

Claflin, exited the tournament early last season, but not this time,

Former Carson standout Jailen Williams led Claflin, the No. 2 seed from the South Division, with 23 points.

Williams was named MVP for the game. He played 35 minutes, made three 3-pointers and was 10-for-12 at the foul line.

Virgiia Union won 61-55 against Bluefield State in the late quarterfinal on Thursday.

Claflin (18-10) will play North Division No. 1 seed Lincoln in Friday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. Lincoln won 72-62 against Claflin during the regular season.