High school girls basketball: West clobbers Vikings for the fourth time Published 3:25 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team began its playoff run with a casual 74-27 romp against Central Cabarrus in Tuesday’s first round.

There’s no doubt that No. 31 seed Central Cabarrus would have preferred to play anyone else in the 3A West bracket.

The Falcons already had beaten Central 80-28 and 84-34 during the regular season and 75-22 in the semifinals of the South Piedmont Conference Tournament.

Seeded second, West (26-1) took charge early with six players scoring in the first quarter and led 54-14 at halftime.

The second half was played with a running clock.

The Falcons only made three 3-pointers, but they were 15-for-18 on free throws, including 7-for-7 by Tiara Thompson.

Thompson led the scoring parade with 19 points. Lauren Arnold scored 16, including two 3-pointers. Emma Clarke scored 12.

Jahnae Duncan led the Vikings (15-12) with 10 points.

West will take on another SPC team in the second round, as No. 15 seed Northwest Cabarrus advanced on Tuesday with a 62-40 trouncing of North Lincoln.

West has beaten the Trojans 73-48 and 74-48, but they’re a solid team that has won 20 games. Northwest has capable ball-handlers and a lot of size and matches up better with West than anyone else in the SPC does.

Robinson, the team West beat in the finals of the SPC tourney, won its first-round game against North Buncombe.

Central Cabarrus 7 7 3 10 — 27

West Rowan 27 27 12 8 — 74

CENTRAL — Duncan 10, Lewis 5, Burton 4, Hill 2, Martin 2, Pickett 2, Arevalo 2.

WEST — Thompson 19, Arnold 16, Clarke 12, Tenor 6, Martin 6, Wilson 5, Edwards 4, Phifer 4, Hoffner 2.