High school boys basketball: Falcons end season with first-round setback Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

GREENSBORO — West Rowan’s boys basketball team ended the season with a 60-46 loss at Southern Guilford on Tuesday.

The loss came in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

West (12-13) put up a fight despite major foul trouble, but the fourth-seeded Storm (27-1) proved too strong.

West, seeded 29th in the 3A West bracket, lost six of its last seven games.

Will Givens Jr. made three of West’s five 3-pointers and led the Falcons with 18 points.

Kayvone Norman had 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter to keep West in the game.

Elijah Holmes scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

West will lose five seniors, including Givens, Norman, Holmes, Deiondre Martin and Tyler Walker.

WEST — Givens 18, Norman 14, Holmes 7, Graham 3, Kennedy 2, Young 2,