College women’s basketball: Catawba blows out Wolves Published 8:08 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

SALISBURY — Mary Spry, former Carson star, scored 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting as Catawba blew out Newberry 84-52 on Wednesday in Goodman Arena.

Catawba led the South Atlantic Conference game 37-16 at halftime and cruised. Everyone played.

Catawba had large edges on the boards and in the turnover column, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 17 for 20 on free throws.

Newberry (8-19, 6-13) got 16 points from Caylin Moment, but turned the ball over 26 times.

Catawba (21-4, 16-3) won its 32nd straight home game.

Lyrik Thorne scored 13 points and had four steals. Sydney Gueterman careered with 11 points. Janiya Foskey scored 10 and was Catawba’s highest-scoring Janiya, Downs, who starred at South Rowan, had six.

Catawba will be in first place in the SAC heading into Saturday’s home game against Emory & Henry. The Indians have clinched a tie for first. Lenoir-Rhyne has finished SAC play with a 16-4 record.

Newberry 6 10 16 20 — 52

Catawba 14 23 20 27 — 84

CATAWBA — Spry 16, Thorne 13, Gueterman 11, Foskey 10, Ingram 7, Downs 6, Helpman 4, Dixon-Booker 4, Wilson 4, McIntosh 4, Svenson 3, Robinson 2,