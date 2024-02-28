College men’s basketball: Blue Bears end season with 69-66 loss Published 2:07 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team bowed out of the CIAA Tournament quickly on Tuesday night.

Bowie State was highly beatable if the Blue Bears had shot well in a 4 vs. 5 first-round game, but 36-percent shooting, including 2-for-15 from 3, didn’t get it done. Livingstone shot a whopping 36 free throws, but only made 20. That’s 55.6 percent.

Livingstone never led, dug a 12-point halftime hole and saw a second-half charge fall a bit short.

Bowie State improved to 12-17, while Livingstone closed the books at 12-16.

Teon Tiller had a huge game for the Blue Bears with 17 points. All-CIAA pick Khyree Temple scored 15, Omarion Broderick added 11. James Nipper, who was named to the CIAA All-Rookie team, scored eight.

Broderick pulled down 13 rebounds, while Temple grabbed 11. There were a lot of rebounds available.

Warren Mouganda scored 17 for Bowie State. Joel Webb had 13 points and 12 boards.

Livingstone 24 42 — 66

Bowie State 36 33 — 69

LC — Tiller 17, Temple 15, Broderick 11, Nipper 8, Leach 6, Allen 4, McCrae 2, Thomas 2, P. Tako 1.



Up Next

The Bulldogs will face South No.1 Fayetteville State on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:40 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

