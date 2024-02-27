High school girls soccer: Hornets tie in opening match

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team opened the 2024 season the same way it did in 2023 — with a draw with Trinity.

The teams fought to a 1-1 tie to open last season. This time it was 0-0.

The Salisbury defense, captained by Stella Koontz and also featuring her sister, Lola Koontz, has several new pieces, including Meredith Williams, keeper Brianna Figueroa, and freshman Luna Nunez Velazquez.

Nunez Velazquez performed magnificently for her first match and contributed greatly to the shutout.

Returning senior Tiffany Huerta will be a moving chess piece working predominantly in the midfield and backline.

“We have a core of returning players that are going to be leaned on heavily and a crop of new players that are being asked to learn and adapt quickly.” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said.

The offense will be focused on several familiar players, including junior Addie Griffith, sophomores Maddie Crabb, Cora Wymbs, and Jamilet Figueroa, and newcomer Stephany Quintero.

Salisbury played without multiple potential starters, including juniors Elizabeth Escobar-Leiva and Mariana Zapata.

“We showed a lot of grit and moxie tonight,” Parrish said. “We battled the whole 80 minutes and although we made mistakes, we kept our heads up and worked as a team. We haven’t had a scrimmage and have had only a handful of practices. Once we get healthy and can move some pieces around a bit more, we can really start to establish ourselves on the field.”

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference match on Thursday at East Rowan.