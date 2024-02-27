High school boys basketball: Cavaliers win a long, long way from home Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Staff report

ANDREWS — North Rowan’s boys logged some serious mileage to Andrews for the first round of the 1A state playoffs, but the trip back down the mountain seemed a whole lot shorter after a 72-61 victory.

The 20th-seeded Cavaliers (15-12) got a big game from George Maxwell, who made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points.

Jayden Polk scored 12 and Amir Alexander added 10 for the Cavaliers.

Ty Clark scored 23 for 13th-seeded Andrews (18-8).

North trailed after the first quarter, but took a 35-34 halftime lead.

Maxwell scored 13 during a back-and-forth third quarter.

North tightened up on defense, held Andrews to eight in the final quarter and got the victory.

North will play again on Friday.

North Rowan 17 18 21 16 — 72

Andrews 21 13 19 8 — 61

NORTH — Maxwell 25, Polk 12, Alexander 10, Carpenter 9, Mosley 8, Tarver 4, Charleston 2, Alford 2.

ANDREWS — T. Clarke 23, Greene 12, G. Clark 8, Shuler 7, Rattler 6, Powell 5.