High school baseball: Cougars count on talented youngsters Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Second in a series of reports on local baseball teams …

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Compared to teams like West Rowan and East Rowan, Carson lacks household names and recognizable star power, but the Cougars don’t lack talent.

They’ve got a few athletes everyone may know about in a few months.

“I think we’ve got young guys who are as talented as anyone’s, and we saw that in the fall league,” Carson head coach Kyle Bridges said. “But these are guys who haven’t done it yet against teams like West and East and South Rowan in the spring. Those will be big games, and there will be some big moments. We like to believe they’ll be able to handle those moments, but we won’t really know until we get there.”

Carson had a winning season in the challenging South Piedmont Conference in 2023, Bridges’ first at the helm after following legendary coach Chris Cauble. But that solid season, with a trip to the second round of the 3A playoffs, was heavily reliant on Rowan County Pitcher of the Year Hayden Simmerson.

Simmerson was the ace hurler and the most powerful bat in the lineup, so when he moved on to Catawba, it was like losing two standouts. Also missing, among others, are the Efird twins, Simmerson’s steady battery-mate, Cameron Burleyson, No. 2 pitcher Mikey Beasley, No. 3 hurler Casey Crawford, and Emory Taylor, a super athlete who could play several positions.

“We graduated seven guys who usually started,” Bridges said. “We’re going to have a new bunch out there.”

Will Bradshaw, a Surry Community College commit, will be an experienced anchor at third base. He’s a reliable middle-of-the-lineup hitter.

Daxton Savage, a Caldwell Community College commit, is a returning starter who is making an unusual transition from infielder to catcher. He’ll be backed up by Bryson Shoemaker.

A name to know is Jayven Parks, a late-blooming junior whom Carson is counting on to run down everything in center field and explode at the plate.

“We’ve got talented guys, but he’s the most talented,” Bridges said. “He runs well, throws well, hits with power. He’s 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and he’s the prototype athlete.”

Maverick Walters, a sophomore transfer from Gray Stone Day, has been busy this winter as a reserve for Carson’s basketball team, but the 6-foot-2 lefty could be Carson’s No. 1 pitcher. He’s gotten experience with Rowan County American Legion and the South Charlotte Panthers and is considered an elite prospect, a potential Division I pitcher.

Walters also can swing the bat. A lefty hitter, he’ll play left field or right field when he’s not pitching. Caden Lewis, a senior, is getting his first shot at being a starter in the outfield. It probably will be Keegan Barger, Parks and Lewis in the outfield when Walters is pitching.

Barger has special wheels and has played in a lot of games for the Cougars.

Gavin Hopkins, an excellent defensive outfielder, is also available.

Corbin Hales also is on the basketball team, but he returns as the closer and is expected to be the starting first baseman. He’s been mostly a middle infielder in the past.

Carson is planning to start sophomores Carson Kirk and Cameron Williamson in the middle infield.

Kirk, a very highly regarded shortstop prospect, played as a freshman at Sheets Memorial, a private school in Lexington, and competed on a strong travel ball team. He arrived at Carson without Bridges knowing about it. But Walters knew Kirk well and alerted the coaches. It didn’t take long for Kirk to wow them.

“He’s a really good player, a top of the lineup kind of hitter,” said Bridges, who believes in Kirk strongly enough that Savage has moved behind the plate.

Nick Ayash, a senior second baseman, swings the bat well and could get DH at-bats.

Freshman lefty Ryan Snider is a 15-year-old with a huge future as a hitter and pitcher. He’ll be a key element of the Cougars right away as a pitcher and first baseman.

TJ Harris is another first base option.

Kendal Sifford, a sophomore, will be a key part of the mound staff and could play an infield corner. He’s scheduled to be the opening day starter (Tuesday against Concord), with Walters still on the basketball court.

Senior right-hander Nolan Tovronik, a Surry Community College commit, and senior lefty Gage Trexler will have an opportunity to be important members of the pitching staff.

Carson has a group of seniors — Josh Bost, Justin Morris, Drew Young, DJ Williams and Connor Melton — who probably are going to provide more leadership than at-bats.

“Good people, good guys to have around in the locker room and in the dugout,” Bridges said. “They’ll play an important role on young team.”

Carson is going to be so young that some lumps and bumps are inevitable, but eventually the Cougars expect to be really good.

“In all humbleness, I’ll always believe we’ve got a chance against anyone,” Bridges said. “As far as the future, this is a program that is set up for sustained success.”

Carson baseball at a glance

Coach: Kyle Bridges (2nd season, 13-12)

Top returners: Pitcher Corbin Hales, catcher Daxton Savage, third baseman Will Bradshaw

Key newcomers: Outfielder Jayven Parks, freshman Ryan Snyder, transfers Maverick Walters and Carson Kirk

2023 record: 13-12 overall, 8-6 SPC, tied for 4th

Playoffs: Lost 2nd round to Kings Mountain

Conference regular-season championships (4): 2013, 2018, 2019, 2021