City of Kannapolis will hold informational meeting on new Eastside Park master plan Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

1 of 1

KANNAPOLIS — The public is invited to attend a meeting on the master plan for the new Eastside Park. The city of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department staff will hold the informational meeting from 5:30-7 p.m., next Thursday, Feb. 29, at Charity Baptist Church. The church is located at 2420 Brantley Road and the meeting will be in the front lobby.

The Eastside Park will be located on Midlake Avenue on 33 acres. Amenities at this park include lakefront walking trails, a playground, a dog park, a splash pad, paddle boats, and shelters. At the meeting staff will present renderings and information on the planned park and a question and answer period will follow the presentation.

The city plans to apply for grants to help pay for the construction of the park and construction would begin in 2025-2026 if funding is secured.